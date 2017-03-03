Kansas State-Texas Tech lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Texas Tech at K-State
WHEN/WHERE: Noon on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.
TV/RADIO: ESPNews; WHB (810 AM)
Projected starters
P No. Texas Tech Ht. Yr. PPG
F 15 Aaron Ross 6-8 Sr. 9.5
F 11 Zach Smith 6-8 Jr. 12.6
G 12 Keenan Evans 6-3 Jr. 15.7
G 10 Niem Stevenson 6-5 Jr. 8.6
G 5 Justin Gray 6-6 Jr. 9.2
P No. K-State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 11.2
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 9.7
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 12.7
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 11.8
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 12.0
ABOUT TEXAS TECH (18-12, 6-11): The Red Raiders would be in the NCAA Tournament hunt if they could win on the road. But they have lost eight straight games away from Lubbock. Texas Tech can clinch the No. 6 seed at the Big 12 Tournament with a victory at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday. Keenan Evans is in the running for all-conference honors as the team’s leading scorer. The Red Raiders beat the Wildcats in Lubbock in January 66-65 on a controversial call in the final moments.
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (18-12, 7-10): The roller-coaster season continues for the Wildcats, who bounced back from an 81-51 defeat against Oklahoma last Saturday with a 75-74 victory at TCU on Wednesday. A victory over Texas Tech would give them an argument for NCAA Tournament inclusion. K-State can clinch the No. 6 seed at the Big 12 Tournament with a win. This will be Senior Day for Wesley Iwudnu, D.J. Johnson, Austin Budke, Carlbe Ervin and Zach Winter. Coach Bruce Weber will stick with his normal starting lineup, but he hopes to be in a position to play all five of the seniors.
Comments