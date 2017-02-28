Kansas State-TCU lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Kansas State at TCU
WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
TV/RADIO: ESPNU; WHB (810 AM)
Projected starters
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 11.1
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 9.3
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 12.6
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 12.0
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 11.9
P No. TCU Ht. Yr. PPG
F 10 Vladimir Brodziansky 6-11 Jr. 13.5
G 34 Kenrich Williams 6-7 Jr. 9.9
G 25 Alex Robinson 6-1 So. 11.2
G 11 Brandon Parrish 6-6 Sr. 5.2
G 0 Jaylen Fisher 6-2 Fr. 10.1
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (17-12, 6-10): The Wildcats are still considered a bubble team, but their NCAA Tournament hopes are fading fast now that they have lost eight of 10. K-State is coming off its most demoralizing loss of the bunch, an 81-51 hammering at the hands of last-place Oklahoma. Turning things around at this late stage won’t be easy, but a few victories could get coach Bruce Weber’s team back in the postseason mix.
ABOUT TCU (17-12, 6-10): These teams could be brothers. Both got off to promising starts and appeared on their way to the NCAA Tournament. Then, losing streaks knocked them into the NIT picture. The Horned Frogs have lost five straight and nine of 12. They pushed West Virginia until the end of their last game, but couldn’t finish it. Brodziansky has been one of the biggest surprises in the conference. He is one of the Big 12’s most productive post players.
Kellis Robinett
