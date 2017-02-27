Kansas State University

February 27, 2017 9:52 PM

Poor shooting problem for K-State women in 69-61 loss to Texas

Star news services

Poor shooting proved to be the Kansas State women’s basketball team’s downfall Monday in a 69-61 loss to No. 12 Texas in its regular-season finale at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

The 24th-ranked Wildcats (21-9, 11-7 Big 12) made just 29 percent of their field-goal attempts in the game. K-State hit only 20 percent of its shots in the first half and trailed 27-19 at halftime.

Breanna Lewis had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats. Pleasant Hill’s Kindred Wesemann had 11 points and Kaylee Page added 10 for K-State.

Joyner Holmes scored 17 points for the Longhorns (22-7, 15-3).

Kansas State University

