Kansas State at Oklahoma basketball preview, lineups and TV info

Kansas State at Oklahoma
WHEN/WHERE: 5 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Okla.
TV/RADIO: ESPNU; WHB (810 AM)
Projected starters
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 11.2
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 9.6
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 12.9
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 12.1
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 12.2
P No. Oklahoma Ht. Yr. PPG
F 12 Khadeem Lattin 6-9 Jr. 7.6
F 11 Kristian Doolittle 6-7 Fr. 8.6
G 20 Kameron McGusty 6-5 Fr. 10.6
G 1 Rashard Odomes 6-6 So. 10.5
G 0 Darrion Strong-Moore 6-1 Jr. 3.8
ABOUT K-STATE (17-11, 6-9): The Wildcats need every victory they can muster to strengthen their argument for an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament. They appeared to be on their way to making the bracket at this time last month, but losing 7 of 9 has put them on the edge of the bubble. K-State might actually welcome this game being on the road. The Wildcats have won two of their past three road games while losing four straight at home. Iwundu has been on a tear, averaging 15 points and 9.3 rebounds in his past six games.
ABOUT OKLAHOMA (9-18, 3-12): The Sooners could be featured in a bad-luck meme. No team, it seems, loses more close games than Oklahoma. Seven of their 12 conference losses have come by single digits. Losing top scorer Jordan Woodard for the season hurt. But the Sooners have been playing hard ever since. In their last three games, they beat Texas, led late at Oklahoma State and narrowly lost at Baylor. This isn’t your typical last-place team.
Kellis Robinett: @KellisRobinett
