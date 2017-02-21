Kansas State-Oklahoma State lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Oklahoma State at Kansas State
WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.
TV/RADIO: ESPNU
Projected starters
P No. Oklahoma State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 41 Mitchell Solomon 6-9 Jr. 5.4
F 23 Leyton Hammonds 6-8 Sr. 7.3
F 30 Jeffrey Carroll 6-6 Jr. 17.7
G 13 Phil Forte 5-11 Sr. 13.8
G 1 Jawun Evans 6-1 So. 18.2
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 11.4
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 9.6
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 12.6
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 12.3
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 12.3
ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (18-9, 7-7): The Cowboys have turned things around dramatically since they last played the Wildcats. K-State beat Oklahoma State 96-88 last month, handing the Cowboys their sixth straight loss. Oklahoma State has been the hottest team in the league since, winning eight of nine. The Cowboys have taken advantage of a soft stretch in the schedule to make an NCAA Tournament push. Evans has really turned it on and is among the conference’s leading scorers.
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (17-10, 6-8): This is an important game for coach Bruce Weber and for K-State’s NCAA Tournament hopes. A victory would give Weber a season sweep against Oklahoma State coach Brad Underwood, a fan favorite some wanted to replace Weber last season, and also give the Wildcats the inside track to the No. 5 seed at the conference tournament. K-State defeated Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena last month with balanced scoring, led by Brown’s 22 points.
Kellis Robinett: @KellisRobinett
