Kansas State-Oklahoma State lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

TV/RADIO: ESPNU

Projected starters

P No. Oklahoma State Ht. Yr. PPG

F 41 Mitchell Solomon 6-9 Jr. 5.4

F 23 Leyton Hammonds 6-8 Sr. 7.3

F 30 Jeffrey Carroll 6-6 Jr. 17.7

G 13 Phil Forte 5-11 Sr. 13.8

G 1 Jawun Evans 6-1 So. 18.2

P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG

F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 11.4

F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 9.6

G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 12.6

G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 12.3

G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 12.3

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (18-9, 7-7): The Cowboys have turned things around dramatically since they last played the Wildcats. K-State beat Oklahoma State 96-88 last month, handing the Cowboys their sixth straight loss. Oklahoma State has been the hottest team in the league since, winning eight of nine. The Cowboys have taken advantage of a soft stretch in the schedule to make an NCAA Tournament push. Evans has really turned it on and is among the conference’s leading scorers.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (17-10, 6-8): This is an important game for coach Bruce Weber and for K-State’s NCAA Tournament hopes. A victory would give Weber a season sweep against Oklahoma State coach Brad Underwood, a fan favorite some wanted to replace Weber last season, and also give the Wildcats the inside track to the No. 5 seed at the conference tournament. K-State defeated Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena last month with balanced scoring, led by Brown’s 22 points.

