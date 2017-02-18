No. 24 K-State women rally for 68-65 victory over TCU

Senior Kindred Wesemann’s big fourth-quarter powered a comeback by the No. 24 Kansas State women in a 68-65 win over TCU on Saturday.
Wesemann, who played at Pleasant Hill, scored a school-record 12 points in the final period for the Wildcats (19-8, 9-6 Big 12). Wesemann finished with 19 points and also had a career-high six steals.
Junior Kaylee Page added 15 points, and senior Breanna Lewis scored 10 points for K-State.
The Wildcats trailed 42-29 with 2:21 left in the second quarter but cut the lead to eight by the end of the period. K-State took its first lead of the game at 64-63 with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter after Wesemann buried consecutive three-pointers.
Amy Okonkwo led TCU (12-14, 4-11) with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
