Kansas State-Texas lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Kansas State at Texas
WHEN/WHERE 1 p.m. Saturday at Erwin Center in Austin, Texas
TV/RADIO: Longhorn Network; WHB (810 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 11.5
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 9.8
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 12.4
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 12.2
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 12.3
P No. Texas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 32 Shaquille Cleare 6-8 Sr. 8.5
F 31 Jarrett Allen 6-11 Fr. 13.2
G 10 Eric Davis 6-3 So. 7.8
G 12 Kerwin Roach 6-4 So. 10.2
G 1 Andrew Jones 6-4 Fr. 11.4
ABOUT K-STATE (16-10, 5-8 Big 12): The Wildcats remain on the NCAA Tournament bubble, but they are running out of time to prove they are worthy of an at-large bid. K-State has lost six of its past seven and could use a strong finish. It could also use Johnson in this game. Texas is among the biggest teams in the Big 12, and the Wildcats could use his size to combat that. Johnson is considered questionable to play with a sprained ankle.
ABOUT TEXAS (10-16, 4-9 Big 12): The Longhorns are struggling in Shaka Smart’s second season, but they have been hard to beat in Austin of late. Texas has won three straight home games against Iowa State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma. Before that, they pushed West Virginia to the buzzer and beat Oklahoma State. But the Longhorns are coming off back-to-back losses, on the road to Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. Allen could be a difference-maker. If K-State goes small, he could have a favorable matchup inside.
