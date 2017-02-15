Another slow start dooms Kansas State against Iowa State

Another bad start. Another failed comeback. Another loss to Iowa State.
Kansas State has played a pair of bizarre roller-coaster type basketball games against the Cylcones this season, but they both ended with the same result.
Iowa State knocked off K-State 87-79 on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum in a game that in many ways mirrored a 70-65 loss last month at Hilton Coliseum.
Only this time the loss felt like a serious blow to the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament hopes instead of a missed opportunity.
This could be the beginning of the end for K-State’s postseason dreams. K-State has the look of a team trying to play itself out of March Madness. In perhaps their most pivotal game of the season, the Wildcats came out sluggish and disorganized in the first half and waited too long to make a serious push in the second.
It was a game they could ill afford to lose, yet they fell behind by 19 in the first half and never got closer than six. A sparse crowd, particularly in the student section, watched the Wildcats flounder in a game the outcome was rarely in question.
Five games remain in the regular season. Then it’s off to the Big 12 Tournament. Time remains for K-State (16-10, 5-8 Big 12) to save its season, especially now that it is done playing the top four teams in the league standings, but it’s fair to wonder about their ability to bounce back given that they couldn’t better compete against Iowa State (16-9, 8-5) at home.
They have lost six of their past seven.
This game was decided early on when the Cyclones came out on fire, hitting 13 of their first 17 shots, and the Wildcats came out cold, hitting 3 of their first 16.
Iowa State led 36-17 with 5 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the first half.
K-State rallied behind 21 points from sophomore guard Barry Brown to pull within six in the second half. When Brown launched an open three-pointer from the wing with 3:33 to go, the Wildcats had the opportunity to pull within 70-67.
But the shot missed long and Iowa State answered with a three from Matt Thomas on the other end. The Cyclones went on to close out the game.
Wesley Iwundu had 16 points for K-State, while Dean Wade added 15.
Solomon Young led Iowa State with 18 points, while Deonte Burton had 17 and Naz Long had 16. Five different K-State players scored 14 or more points.
K-State was once again hampered by D.J. Johnson’s sprained ankle. The senior forward wasn’t part of the starting lineup for the second straight game and only played 11 minutes.
The Wildcats will try bounce back in their next game Saturday at Texas.
