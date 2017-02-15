Another slow start dooms Kansas State against Iowa State

3:48 KU beats K-State 74-71 Pause

2:51 K-State gets 200th win for Bill Snyder

2:04 Kansas guards Frank Mason, Josh Jackson on 74-71 win over Kansas State

0:47 Blue Valley students hold prayer vigil for coach Eric Driskell

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

0:38 'The limbo queen' Shemika Charles limbos under a truck

1:00 Blue Valley football coach Eric Driskell on life support

2:31 Library program welcomes and informs homeless

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation