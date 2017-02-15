K-State president embarrassed by vulgar KU chant at games

K-State fans hoist a banner after several close calls by officials. K-State played Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum. (Feb. 6, 2017)
Bo Rader
K-State forward Wesley Iwundu (25) celebrates a basket after K-State came out strong against Kansas.K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
Officials signal a 3 point shot by K-State guard Kamau Stokes (3) in the first half. K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
K-State forward Wesley Iwundu (25) and Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) battle under the K-State basket. K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
K-State forward Dean Wade (32) looks for a way around Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10). K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
Kansas head coach Bill Self talks with an official in the first half. K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
Kansas guard Lagerald Vick (2) slams in a shot in the first half. K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
K-State forward D.J. Johnson (4) tries to steal the ball from Kansas guard Devonte' Graham (4). K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
K-State forward D.J. Johnson (4) throw the ball back at Kansas forward Landen Lucas (33) as he sails out of bounds. K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
Kansas forward Landen Lucas (33) drops in a solo shot in the first half. K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
Kansas forward Dwight Coleby (22) knocks away a shot by K-State guard Kamau Stokes (3). K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
K-State guard Kamau Stokes (3) gets off a free-throw late in the game Monday. K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
Kansas forward Carlton Bragg Jr. (15) drops in a shot. K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
K-State forward Dean Wade (32) battles with Kansas guard Lagerald Vick (2) on his way to the basket. K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
Kansas guard Lagerald Vick (2) slams home a shot as K-State forward D.J. Johnson (4) defends in the first half . K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
K-State forward Wesley Iwundu (25) battles for room to shoot with Kansas forward Landen Lucas (33) and Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) defending. K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
K-State forward Xavier Sneed (20) and K-State forward Wesley Iwundu (25) surround Kansas guard Devonte' Graham (4) forcing a turnover.K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) moves in to block a shot by K-State guard Barry Brown (5) K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
K-State forward Wesley Iwundu (25) fights his way to the basket late in the game. K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
K-State head coach Bruce Weber gets fired up late in the second half . K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
K-State fans hoist a banner after several close calls by officials. K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
K-State forward D.J. Johnson (4) and Kansas forward Carlton Bragg Jr. (15) battle for a loose ball. K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
K-State forward Dean Wade (32) gets off a 3 point shot late the game and had 20 points on the evening. K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
Kansas forward Carlton Bragg Jr. (15) has his leg examined after a hard landing in the second half . K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
Kansas guard Josh Jackson (11) gets knee to the face from K-State guard Kamau Stokes (3) in the 2nd half. K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
K-State forward D.J. Johnson (4) and Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) get physical on a rebound under the boards. K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
K-State guard Barry Brown (5) closely guards Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0). K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
K-State guard Barry Brown (5) reacts after being called for a foul in the second half Monday.K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
K-State guard Carlbe Ervin II (1) tries to hang onto a rebound under the Kansas basket. K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
K-State forward D.J. Johnson (4) tries to block the route of Kansas forward Landen Lucas (33) as he makes a shot. K-State took on Kansas in Bramlage Coliseum Monday night. (February 6, 2017)
