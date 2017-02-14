Kansas State-Iowa State lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Iowa State at Kansas State
WHEN/WHERE: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.
TV/RADIO: ESPN2; WHB (810 AM)
Projected starters
P No. Iowa State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 33 Solomon Young 6-8 Fr. 3.4
G 30 Deonte Burton 6-5 Sr. 14.0
G 21 Matt Thomas 6-5 Sr. 11.9
G 15 Naz Long 6-4 Sr. 15.5
G 11 Monte Morris 6-3 Sr. 16.0
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 12.0
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 9.6
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 12.3
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 11.9
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 12.2
ABOUT IOWA STATE (15-9, 7-5): The Cyclones have been all over the map, losing three of their last five. But one of those victories came at Kansas. Odds are, Iowa State will make the NCAA Tournament, but its postseason resume isn’t as strong as its Big 12 record suggests. Iowa State could use a strong finish to the season. Thomas was the player of the game when the Cyclones beat the Wildcats last month at Hilton Coliseum, making 7 of 10 shots from three-point range on his way to 25 points.
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (16-9, 5-7): This game could go a long way toward deciding whether the Wildcats make the NCAA Tournament. They remain on solid footing for now despite losing five of six, but they could use some momentum before they begin a manageable stretch run. Iowa State is the best remaining team on K-State’s schedule
