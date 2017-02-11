K-State women take control late in home win over Iowa State

Kindred Wesemann scored 17 points and Lanie Page added 16 as No. 25 Kansas State pulled away for an 80-68 win over Iowa State on Saturday.
Both Wesemann, who is from Pleasant Hill, Mo., and Page went 6 of 9 from the field and hit three three-pointers.
Kayla Middlebrook and Eternati Willock added 11 points apiece for the Wildcats (18-7, 8-5 Big 12).
Emily Durr, who had a career-high six three-pointers and 20 points for the Cyclones (13-11, 4-9), had three early treys before Kayla Goth gave K-State a 17-16 lead after one quarter on a three with five seconds left in the opening quarter. Page hit two long-range shots in the final minute of the first half that put the Wildcats up 40-37.
After Iowa State tied the game at 42-42 in the second half, K-State went on an 11-2 run that give the Wildcats a 58-49 lead. Iowa State closed within 72-68 with three minutes to play as Durr and Seanna Johnson had back-to-back threes, but the Cyclones didn’t score again.
The Wildcats got a season-high 39 points from their bench.
K-State Wildcats shot 48.3 percent (28-of-58) from the floor and limited Iowa State to a 37.9 percent (25-of-66).
