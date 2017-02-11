West Virginia wears down Kansas State 85-66

The most difficult remaining game on Kansas State’s basketball schedule got even harder moments before it started.
That’s when K-State players learned they would take the floor against No. 13 West Virginia on Saturday at WVU Coliseum without senior forward D.J. Johnson.
His absence was notable in an 85-66 loss, as the Mountaineers (20-5, 8-4 Big 12) used their depth to wear down the Wildcats (16-9, 5-7) and take control in the second half.
K-State used the same starting lineup in its first 24 games, but had to make an adjustment when the team’s best big man was ruled out. Johnson injured his ankle late in a game against Kansas on Monday, and it caused him too much discomfort to play Saturday. He participated fully in warm ups and took part in the pregame captain’s meeting, but he was a late scratch from the lineup.
Without him, the Wildcats opted to go with a small lineup that featured freshman Xavier Sneed taking over at small forward, Wesley Iwundu sliding to power forward and Dean Wade moving to center.
The combination worked initially, as K-State raced to a 14-6 lead, but that success was short-lived.
Once both teams went to their benches, it was obvious West Virginia had the advantage.
The Wildcats aren’t known for their depth. The bulk of their scoring comes from six players, and K-State basketball coach Bruce Weber has preferred to use an eight-man rotation in most games.
The Mountaineers use as many as 12 players and substitute rapidly to keep players fresh while playing in Bob Huggins’ full-court press.
It was only a matter of time before West Virginia pulled away.
K-State did its best to keep things competitive. The first half was rarely a thing of beauty, but the Wildcats got by with an unorthodox approach and tied the score 34-34 at halftime.
Weber got creative with lineups, at times using four bench players together. Perhaps the strangest lineup was starting guard Barry Brown alongside reserves Carlbe Ervin, Brian Patrick, Austin Budke and Isaiah Maurice.
And it worked.
After Huggins picked up a technical foul early in the second half, K-State guard Kamau Stokes hit a pair of free throws to give K-State a 39-36 lead.
Once again, though. That success was short lived.
K-State didn’t shoot the ball well enough to keep up. It made 16 of 46 attempts from the field, 7 of 21 from three-point range and 27 of 40 from the free-throw line.
The Wildcats got to the line 19 more times than the Mountaineers, but it didn’t matter.
Twelve different players scored for West Virginia with Jevon Carter leading the way with 19.
Wesley Iwundu led K-State with 14 points, while Kamau Stokes had 12 and both Barry Brown and Xavier Sneed had 10.
The Wildcats are next in action Wednesday against Iowa State at Bramlage Coliseum.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
