Kansas State-West Virginia lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts, figures

Kansas State at No. 13 West Virginia
WHEN/WHERE: 11 a.m. Saturday at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va.
TV/RADIO: ESPN; WHB (810 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 12.0
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 9.8
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 12.2
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 12.0
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 12.3
P No. West Virginia Ht. Yr. PPG
F 45 Elijah Macon 6-9 Jr. 4.6
F 11 Nathan Adrian 6-9 Sr. 11.0
F 23 Esa Ahmad 6-8 So. 11.6
G 2 Jevon Carter 6-2 Jr. 11.5
G 4 Daxter Miles 6-3 Jr. 9.9
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (16-8, 5-6 Big 12): It’s been a fascinating few weeks for the Wildcats. Since beating West Virginia at home on Jan. 21, they lost consecutive games to Iowa State, Tennessee and TCU. Then they upset Baylor on the road and lost a close home game to Kansas. It’s hard to predict what will come next. Wade has picked up his play of late, scoring 12 points against Baylor and then 20 against Kansas. Brown has slumped during that same time, scoring a total of 17 points in his past three games. All five starters reached double figures in K-State’s 79-75 victory against West Virginia.
ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (19-5, 7-4 Big 12): The Mountaineers have been far from invincible at home, dropping games to unranked Oklahoma and Oklahoma State at WVU Coliseum. But they also defeated Baylor and Kansas by double digits at home. So it’s hard to know what to expect. West Virginia is coming off a bounce-back victory at Oklahoma. They have won four of their past five since falling to K-State. The Mountaineers struggled with turnovers against the Wildcats, losing the ball 23 times.
