Kansas State-Baylor lineups, tipoff time and TV information

Kansas State at No. 2 Baylor
When/where: 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
TV/radio: ESPNews; WHB (810 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 12.0
F Dean Wade 6-10 So. 9.2
G Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 12.3
G Barry Brown 6-3 So. 12.6
G Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 12.0
P No. Baylor Ht. Yr. PPG
F Johnathan Motley 6-10 Jr. 16.2
F Jo Lual-Acuil 7-0 Jr. 10.1
G Ishmail Wainwright 6-5 Sr. 5.7
G Al Freeman 6-3 Jr. 9.8
G Manu Lecomte 5-11 Jr. 12.5
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (15-7, 4-5 Big 12): The Wildcats were on a roll two weeks ago, coming off victories over Oklahoma State and West Virginia. But with three-straight losses since they are in desperate need of a victory. Baylor won the first meeting 77-68 at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State led with 10 minutes remaining, but faultered down the stretch. Wade has struggled of late for the Wildcats, and Weber said he has considered replacing him in the starting lineup with Xavier Sneed. But that change is unlikely against Baylor, because K-State needs size to matchup against the Bears.
ABOUT BAYLOR (20-2, 7-2 Big 12): Baylor is coming off its second loss of the season, a narrow defeat at Allen Fieldhouse. Its other loss came at West Virginia. The Bears have been one of the nation’s most surprising teams. Their experience and versatility have been too much for many opponents. Scott Drew has made on major coaching adjustment this season. The Bears are using both man and zone defenses. K-State found success against Baylor’s zone earlier this season, but struggled late when it switched to man.
