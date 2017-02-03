Kansas State adds Newton offensive lineman Aidan Mills

Kansas State announced the addition of Newton offensive lineman Aidan Mills on Friday.
Mills signed with the Wildcats this week, but he will wait a semester to enroll at K-State and count as a member of the team’s 2018 recruiting class, a practice commonly referred to as grayshirting. K-State announced a 22-member class on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive lineman waited two days later than most recruits to sign with K-State while he contemplated whether to enroll this summer, as originally planned, or wait a semester. Mills considered the option, because of an injury he suffered during his final season of high school football.
Mills, a two-star recruit, played tackle and defensive end for Newton as a senior. K-State evaluated him at both positions, but liked him best on the offensive line.
He projects to play left or right tackle.
“I will be working under some talented upperclassmen at tackle and learn from them and improve,” Mills said. “As the years go on, hopefully I can compete and earn a spot on that offensive line. I know that the guys above me have earned a spot and are great players. I will just have to be patient and work hard and eventually earn a spot of my own.”
