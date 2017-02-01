Kansas State women defeat Texas Tech 65-53

The Kansas State women continued their recent success against Texas Tech with a 65-53 win Wednesday in Lubbock, Texas.
The Wildcats (17-6, 7-4 Big 12) have won eight of the last nine against the Red Raiders (11-10, 3-7), including four in a row.
Senior center Breanna Lewis led the way for K-State with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Junior forward Kaylee Page scored 13 points, freshman forward Peyton Williams came off the bench and added 12 points and Karyla Middlebrook had 10 points.
Ivonne CookTaylor scored 17 points for Texas Tech.
