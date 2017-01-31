Kansas State-TCU lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

TCU at Kansas State
WHEN/WHERE: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.
TV/RADIO: ESPNEWS; WHB (810 AM)
Projected starters
P No. TCU Ht. Yr. PPG
F 15 JD Miller 6-8 So. 6.4
F 10 Vladimir Brodziansky 6-11 Jr. 14.0
G 34 Kenrich Williams 6-7 Jr. 10.4
G 25 Alex Robinson 6-1 So. 11.3
G 0 Jaylen Fisher 6-2 Fr. 8.9
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 11.9
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 9.5
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 12.4
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 12.9
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 11.5
ABOUT TCU (14-7, 3-5): The Horned Frogs started strong under new coach Jamie Dixon, but they have faded. TCU has lost four straight, dropping all four by at least six points. Still, this team figures to be more of a challenge than previous TCU squads. Brodziansky and Williams pack a nice punch inside and Robinson and Fisher are both averaging more than four assists per game.
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (15-6, 4-4): The Wildcats are coming off back-to-back losses in which their top inside players were limited because of injuries. However, Johnson and Wade both returned to practice this week and figure to be near full strength against TCU. Coach Bruce Weber said they made big impacts in practice on Monday. Weber said that session went down as the team’s best and most energetic since the early portion of the season. Returning home should also help K-State: The Wildcats are 10-1 at Bramlage Coliseum.
Kellis Robinett: @KellisRobinett
