Kansas State University

January 31, 2017 10:51 AM

A look at K-State’s football recruiting class

By Kellis Robinett



THE TOP FIVE

Pos

Rank*

Ht.

Wt.

School

1. Xavier Davis

DE

149

6-6

250

Prima (Ariz.) CC

A skilled pass-rusher that is already at K-State and participating in workouts, Davis could push for playing time next season.

2. Da’Quan Patton

LB

176

6-2

210

Trinity Valley (Texas) CC

A coaching change at California allowed the junior-college star (second-team All-America) to switch to K-State at the last minute. He should help replace the departure of Elijah Lee.

3. Anthony Payne

DE

534

6-3

250

Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.)

K-State has found success with Raymore-Peculiar players in the past. Payne has the talent to be next.

4. Wyatt Hubert

DE

643

6-3

240

Shawnee Heights

Hubert was K-State’s first 2017 commitment. He has good size for a defensive end a strong work ethic. The Wildcats think he has a bright future.

5. Joshua Brown

DB

711

6-0

190

Fairburn (Ga.) Hughes

Chose K-State over several SEC schools, including Kentucky, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

*Ranking according to 247Sports.

Kansas State didn’t travel far to find this batch of offensive line recruits

 

One who got away

Evan Fields. K-State got in early on the skilled defensive back from Midwest City, Okla. and made his final six along with Arizona State, Oregon, UCLA, Notre Dame and TCU. The Wildcats rarely beat that kind of competition for recruits, so landing Evans would have been huge. But he chose Arizona State.

Still fishing for

A handful of K-State targets are waiting until Wednesday to announce their colleges. The biggest are Daniel Green, a four-star linebacker from Portland, and Elijah Walker, a junior-college defensive back.

Position answered

K-State won’t need to recruit many linemen in its next recruiting class. The Wildcats signed five offensive linemen and five defensive linemen this year.

Position unanswered

The Wildcats were thin at defensive back last season and must replace Dante Barnett and Donnie Starks. K-State could still use more secondary depth.

The class

Signed (4)

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

School

Xavier Davis

DE

6-6

250

Prima (Ariz.) CC

Wyatt Hubert

DE

6-3

240

Shawnee Heights

Eli Huggins

DT

6-4

285

West Forsyth (Ga.)

Da’Quan Patton

LB

6-2

210

Trinity Valley (Texas) CC

Commitments (15)

Post.

Ht.

Wt.

School

Ben Adler

OL

6-4

310

Wichita (Trinity Academy)

Josh Brown

DB

6-1

205

Fairburn (Ga.) Hughes

Harrison Creed

OL

6-5

310

Ulysses

Bernard Goodwater

RB

5-9

175

Carter (Texas)

Bill Kuduk

OL

6-5

280

Marist (Ill.)

Aidan Mills

OL

6-5

265

Newton

Spencer Misko

TE

6-5

235

Keller (Texas)

Antonio Oliver

DB

6-0

185

Mays (Ga.)

Anthony Payne

DE

6-2

255

Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.)

Josh Rivas

OL

6-6

330

Hutchinson

Isaiah Stewart

DB

6-0

180

DeSoto (Texas)

Chabastin Taylor

WR

6-3

210

Giddingss (Texas)

Danny Walker

LB

6-3

215

Wheaton North (Ill.)

Sammy Wheeler

QB

6-4

200

St. James Academy

Drew Wiley

DT

6-4

290

Vinton (Iowa)

