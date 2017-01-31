A look at K-State’s football recruiting class

THE TOP FIVE
Pos
Rank*
Ht.
Wt.
School
1. Xavier Davis
DE
149
6-6
250
Prima (Ariz.) CC
A skilled pass-rusher that is already at K-State and participating in workouts, Davis could push for playing time next season.
2. Da’Quan Patton
LB
176
6-2
210
Trinity Valley (Texas) CC
A coaching change at California allowed the junior-college star (second-team All-America) to switch to K-State at the last minute. He should help replace the departure of Elijah Lee.
3. Anthony Payne
DE
534
6-3
250
Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.)
K-State has found success with Raymore-Peculiar players in the past. Payne has the talent to be next.
4. Wyatt Hubert
DE
643
6-3
240
Shawnee Heights
Hubert was K-State’s first 2017 commitment. He has good size for a defensive end a strong work ethic. The Wildcats think he has a bright future.
5. Joshua Brown
DB
711
6-0
190
Fairburn (Ga.) Hughes
Chose K-State over several SEC schools, including Kentucky, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
*Ranking according to 247Sports.
One who got away
Evan Fields. K-State got in early on the skilled defensive back from Midwest City, Okla. and made his final six along with Arizona State, Oregon, UCLA, Notre Dame and TCU. The Wildcats rarely beat that kind of competition for recruits, so landing Evans would have been huge. But he chose Arizona State.
Still fishing for
A handful of K-State targets are waiting until Wednesday to announce their colleges. The biggest are Daniel Green, a four-star linebacker from Portland, and Elijah Walker, a junior-college defensive back.
Position answered
K-State won’t need to recruit many linemen in its next recruiting class. The Wildcats signed five offensive linemen and five defensive linemen this year.
Position unanswered
The Wildcats were thin at defensive back last season and must replace Dante Barnett and Donnie Starks. K-State could still use more secondary depth.
The class
Signed (4)
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
School
Xavier Davis
DE
6-6
250
Prima (Ariz.) CC
Wyatt Hubert
DE
6-3
240
Shawnee Heights
Eli Huggins
DT
6-4
285
West Forsyth (Ga.)
Da’Quan Patton
LB
6-2
210
Trinity Valley (Texas) CC
Commitments (15)
Post.
Ht.
Wt.
School
Ben Adler
OL
6-4
310
Wichita (Trinity Academy)
Josh Brown
DB
6-1
205
Fairburn (Ga.) Hughes
Harrison Creed
OL
6-5
310
Ulysses
Bernard Goodwater
RB
5-9
175
Carter (Texas)
Bill Kuduk
OL
6-5
280
Marist (Ill.)
Aidan Mills
OL
6-5
265
Newton
Spencer Misko
TE
6-5
235
Keller (Texas)
Antonio Oliver
DB
6-0
185
Mays (Ga.)
Anthony Payne
DE
6-2
255
Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.)
Josh Rivas
OL
6-6
330
Hutchinson
Isaiah Stewart
DB
6-0
180
DeSoto (Texas)
Chabastin Taylor
WR
6-3
210
Giddingss (Texas)
Danny Walker
LB
6-3
215
Wheaton North (Ill.)
Sammy Wheeler
QB
6-4
200
St. James Academy
Drew Wiley
DT
6-4
290
Vinton (Iowa)
