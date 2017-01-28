Kindred Wesemann scores 34 points as K-State women take down Oklahoma State

Kindred Wesemann scored a career-high 34 points as the No. 25 Kansas State women overcame a nine-point third-quarter deficit and beat Oklahoma State 74-69 on Saturday.
Wesemann scored 11 of her points in the fourth quarter and K-State ended a two-game losing streak.
Coming off a three-point game in a 42-point loss to Baylor, the biggest home-court loss in program history, Wesemann hit 10 of 18 shots on Saturday, including four three-pointers.
Weseman, a senior guard from Pleasant Hill, Mo., made all 10 of her free throws, including six in the fourth quarter.
Eternati Willock added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats (16-6, 6-4 Big 12), who made 15 of 16 free throws in the second half and finished 21 of 26, outscoring Oklahoma State by 10 from the line.
Oklahoma State (13-7, 3-6) led 33-27 at the half and then 38-29 early in the third, but Wesemann started and ended a 14-0 run and had seven points as Kansas State took a 43-38 lead.
Oklahoma State’s Kaylee Jensen had her league-leading 11th double-double with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Jensen also had six assists. Mandy Coleman added 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting on three-pointers for Oklahoma State.
