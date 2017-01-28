Tennessee too much for Kansas State in Big 12-SEC Challenge

5:16 Alex Smith: Offense 'didn't hold up our end' Pause

53:41 Chiefs offseason preview with Terez A. Paylor and Sam Mellinger

1:31 Mitch Morse: We'll have a whole off season to dwell on this

0:41 Former Blue Springs South star Connor Harris on his Senior Bowl experience

3:07 Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley on big hit he took in Steelers game

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

0:26 Trump on canceled meeting with Mexico's president

3:30 Union pride and the 'right to work' in Missouri

1:41 Trump discusses his hour-long phone call with Mexico's president