Kansas State-Tennessee lineups, TV, tipoff time, facts and figures

Kansas State at Tennessee
WHEN/WHERE: 1 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.
TV/RADIO: ESPN2; WHB (810 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 12.3
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 9.9
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 12.3
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 12.7
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 11.6
P No. Tennessee Ht. Yr. PPG
F 11 Kyle Alexander 6-10 So. 3.4
G 2 Grant Williams 6-5 Fr. 11.0
G 3 Robert Hubbs 6-5 Sr. 15.2
G 0 Jordan Bone 6-1 Fr. 7.5
G 23 Jordan Bowden 6-3 Fr. 8.2
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (15-5, 4-4 Big 12): The Wildcats are not completely healthy. Dean Wade was limited with a sprained foot against Iowa State, and he is still battling the injury. On Friday, K-State coach Bruce Weber said that Wade was feeling “a little better,” but Wade’s playing status is in doubt for the Tennessee game. Weber said Wade will “probably” be a “game-time decision.” Kamau Stokes is also still ailing from a sprained ankle he suffered last weekend, though he is expected to play. K-State has won two of its past three games but is coming off a narrow loss at Iowa State.
ABOUT TENNESSEE (11-9, 4-4 SEC): Coach Rick Barnes is coming off his biggest victory in two seasons with the Volunteers. Tennessee upset No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday. The Volunteers resemble some of Barnes’ old Texas teams in the way they way they push the pace, but they lack the size he usually had with the Longhorns. Weber thinks Tennessee’s Robert Hubbs has “NBA talent.” Tennessee defeated K-State in the Big 12-SEC Challenge two years ago 65-64.
Kellis Robinett: @KellisRobinett
