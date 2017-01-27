Kansas State-Tennessee lineups, TV, tipoff time, facts and figures

1:33 Meet Sophie Schneider, NFL Play 60's Super Kid winner Pause

0:41 Former Blue Springs South star Connor Harris on his Senior Bowl experience

3:07 Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley on big hit he took in Steelers game

2:17 Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce on his TV dating show

1:38 Tailgaters unfazed by weather while waiting for Chiefs-Steelers playoff game

3:30 Union pride and the 'right to work' in Missouri

1:41 Trump discusses his hour-long phone call with Mexico's president

1:43 Kansas City Royals speak following Yordano Ventura memorial

11:36 Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore preview Kansas-Kentucky game