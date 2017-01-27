Kentucky upset adds new dynamic to K-State’s trip to Tennessee

3:07 Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley on big hit he took in Steelers game Pause

1:33 Meet Sophie Schneider, NFL Play 60's Super Kid winner

53:41 Chiefs offseason preview with Terez A. Paylor and Sam Mellinger

3:30 Union pride and the 'right to work' in Missouri

0:26 Trump on canceled meeting with Mexico's president

1:43 Kansas City Royals speak following Yordano Ventura memorial

11:36 Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore preview Kansas-Kentucky game

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall