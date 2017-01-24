Kansas State’s comeback falls short at Iowa State

One more jumper. One more stop. One more fortunate bounce of the basketball.
Pick one, pick them all. That’s all Kansas State needed to complete an epic comeback against Iowa State on Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum. It simply wasn’t to be. The Wildcats lost 70-65, falling painfully short in a game that went from blowout to thriller in the second half.
K-State erased a 20-point deficit and took a 58-57 lead with 5 minutes remaining. The stage was set for one of the biggest come-from-behind victories in school history, but Iowa State lowered the curtain and held on for victory.
It was a frustrating conclusion for the Wildcats, but they seemed most upset about how the game started.
“At halftime, I didn’t yell at them or go crazy,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said. “I just said, ‘I am disappointed and I hope you are disappointed in yourselves.’ I’m not sure where we were in the first half. Maybe for the first time since way back in the summer we weren’t sharing the basketball, weren’t executing. It was like an out of body transformation. It wasn’t our team.”
Just when it looked like K-State (15-5, 4-4 Big 12) was starting to build momentum after consecutive Big 12 victories, it came out flat in front of a hyped Iowa State (13-6, 5-3) crowd.
At no point this season have the Wildcats looked worse than they did during the opening 20 minutes here. They failed to work the ball inside, where they held a size and depth advantage, and they failed to defend the perimeter, where the Cyclones did the majority of their offensive damage.
Iowa State senior Matt Thomas doesn’t look like a basketball assassin, but that’s what he resembled against K-State’s weak defensive rotation in the first half. The 6-foot-5 guard scored 20 of his career-high 25 points in the opening half, draining 6 of 8 three-point attempts.
He scored 20 points against K-State in this building last season, draining one corner three after the next, and Weber said the Wildcats devised a defensive strategy focused on stopping him Tuesday. It just didn’t matter.
“He didn’t surprise us,” Weber said. “We know all those guys can go off and he went off on us last year … We just didn’t do a good job on their dribble-drive and switching and then we had bad possessions on offense. One of my big things was being efficient. The people who have beaten them have been efficient, like we were in the second half.
“In the first half we were really out of kilter. We had bad possessions, they got run outs and they had us all scrambling. That’s how they got most of their open shots.”
K-State certainly struggled when it had the ball early.
When the Wildcats have been at their best this season, they have played fast, attacking the rim in transition and moving the ball in half-court sets. On Tuesday, they seemed more interested in launching threes in the first half and fell behind 43-26.
“Our guys, in the moment of the game, were kind of into themselves a little bit and we just got away from what we do,” senior wing Wesley Iwundu said after scoring a team-high 15 points. “We didn’t share the ball as much as we should and it showed. That’s not the style we play. That affected us a lot.”
Still, things changed drastically in the second half.
K-State never quit when Iowa State pulled ahead 46-26 and pecked away at Iowa State’s advantage until Barry Brown hit a transition layup with 5 minutes remaining for a 58-57 lead.
Behind 12 points from point guard Kamau Stokes, 11 points from freshman Xavier Sneed and 10 points apiece from D.J. Johnson and Brown, the Wildcats put themselves in position to steal the game.
“When you play the game of basketball there are going to be runs,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “I didn’t think they would push it that close, but we did a good job of closing it out.”
K-State was unable to do the same.
Their best opportunity came in the last minute when Sneed put up a three from the top of the key that could have given K-State a 66-65 lead. The shot bounced off the rim and teammate Carlbe Ervin corralled the rebound, but he was called for a travel trying to reset the offense.
K-State never had another shot to pull ahead and lost its sixth straight at Hilton Coliseum.
“We were down big, but we did a good job of fighting back and giving ourselves a chance to win the game,” Iwundu said. “We just didn’t push through.”
K-State played well enough to end its road losing streak against Iowa State, and showed considerable heart after a slow start, but it dug itself too large of a hole to climb out of.
Defensive adjustments, particularly on Thomas, helped K-State make things interesting, but Naz Long picked up his game on his way to 13 points and Monte Morris added 12 points to seal the game for Iowa State.
Perhaps things would have been different with a healthy Dean Wade. The sophomore forward was limited to two points in 17 minutes while playing through a sprained foot. Weber said Wade missed two days of practice leading up to the game and will need to rest more this week to be ready for K-State’s next game at Tennessee on Saturday.
Or perhaps things would have been different with a stronger start of more efficient finish.
“We had a chance,” Weber said, “but, down the stretch, you have to give them credit. We had some real good possessions to get us back in the game. I’m happy our kids came back, but I’m disappointed we weren’t more focused in the beginning.”
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
IOWA STATE 70, KANSAS STATE 65
Kansas State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Iwundu
37
5-9
4-4
6
3
1
15
Johnson
29
3-7
4-8
6
0
5
10
Wade
17
1-5
0-0
0
1
0
2
Brown
36
4-14
1-2
8
3
0
10
Stokes
34
5-12
1-2
5
3
3
12
Sneed
27
4-9
0-0
3
0
3
11
Ervin
12
1-2
0-0
5
1
0
3
Maurice
8
1-2
0-0
2
1
2
2
Budke
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
24-60
10-16
35
12
14
65
Percentages: FG .400, FT .625. Three-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Sneed 3-8, Ervin 1-1, Iwundu 1-2, Stokes 1-3, Brown 1-6, Wade 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Maurice). Turnovers: 12 (Iwundu 5, Stokes 4, Ervin, Johnson, Wade). Steals: 8 (Brown 2, Stokes 2, Budke, Iwundu, Sneed, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Johnson.
Iowa State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Holden
23
2-2
1-2
4
0
3
5
Burton
31
3-10
3-4
6
2
4
9
Mitrou-Long
34
4-8
2-3
6
2
1
13
Morris
36
4-10
3-4
4
4
0
12
Thomas
35
9-12
0-3
2
2
3
25
Weiler-Babb
23
2-4
2-2
4
4
0
6
Jackson
12
0-5
0-0
2
2
0
0
Bowie
4
0-1
0-2
2
0
0
0
Young
2
0-0
0-0
1
0
2
0
Totals
200
24-52
11-20
31
16
13
70
Percentages: FG .462, FT .550. Three-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Thomas 7-10, Mitrou-Long 3-5, Morris 1-3, Burton 0-2, Jackson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 8 (Burton 4, Bowie 2, Holden 2). Turnovers: 14 (Burton 3, Mitrou-Long 3, Thomas 3, Weiler-Babb 3, Morris 2). Steals: 6 (Burton 3, Mitrou-Long 2, Jackson). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Iowa State 43-26.
