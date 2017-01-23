Kansas State-Iowa State lineups, TV, tipoff time, facts and figures

Kansas State at Iowa State
WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
TV/RADIO: ESPNU; WHB (810 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 12.4
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 10.3
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 12.2
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 12.8
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 11.5
P No. Iowa State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 10 Darrell Bowie 6-8 Sr. 7.4
G 21 Matt Thomas 6-5 Sr. 11.0
G 30 Deonte Burton 6-5 Sr. 13.9
G 15 Naz Long 6-4 Sr. 16.1
G 11 Monte Morris 6-3 Sr. 16.1
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (15-4, 4-3): The Wildcats have won consecutive conference games for the first time since 2015. Coach Bruce Weber has never won at Hilton Coliseum, and K-State hasn’t won there since 2011. All five starters scored in double figures for K-State in its victory over West Virginia, but the Wildcats also received help from Xavier Sneed, Carlbe Ervin and Isaiah Maurice coming off the bench. Maurice has carved out solid minutes at the end of K-State’s rotation.
ABOUT IOWA STATE (12-6, 4-3): The Cyclones are coming off a taxing week of games in which they lost at home to Kansas and held off Oklahoma in overtime. Iowa State is one of the most-experienced teams in the nation, with five seniors starting. Long and Morris should challenge for all-conference honors. Morris, who has scored 20 or more points six times this season, is the team’s go-to scorer. His season high came against Oklahoma State, when he had 30 points.
