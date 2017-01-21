Kansas State women lose at Iowa State

A trip to Ames, Iowa resulted in an end to a four-game win streak for the K-State women.
Iowa State turned back No. 22 Kansas State 75-69 in Hilton Coliseum on Saturday night.
The Cyclones went on a 15-2 run in the second quarter to grab control of the game in the first half. Iowa State led 29-18 after the run and 34-26 at the half.
The Wildcats worked their way back and got to within four points of the Cyclones at 48-44 by the end of the third quarter.
K-State then grabbed a 58-57 lead on a pair of free throws by Karyla Middlebrook, but Iowa State had enough to hold off the Wildcats down the stretch and pick up its first victory in Big 12 play.
Breanna Lewis and Kaylee Page each scored 14 points for Kansas State, which dropped to 15-5 overall and 5-3 in the Big 12.
Jadda Buckley had a game-high 21 points for the Cyclones, who improved to 10-8, 1-6.
K-State will play host to No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday.
