K-State-West Virginia lineups, TV, tipoff time, facts and figures

No. 7 West Virginia at Kansas State
WHEN/WHERE: 5 p.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.
TV/RADIO: ESPN2; WHB (810 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. West Virginia Ht. Yr. PPG
F 11 Nathan Adrian 6-9 Sr. 10.7
F 20 Brandon Watkins 6-9 Sr. 7.4
F 23 Esa Ahmad 6-8 So. 11.7
G 2 Jevon Carter 6-2 Jr. 11.8
G 4 Daxter Miles 6-3 Jr. 10.2
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 12.3
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 10.1
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 12.1
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 12.7
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 11.3
ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (15-3, 4-2): The Mountaineers climbed to seventh in the national polls after drubbing previously unbeaten Baylor last week, but some luster faded off that win when they lost to Oklahoma at home on Wednesday. West Virginia has lost two of its last five games. Still, this is one of Bob Huggins’ better teams. West Virginia uses a press defense as well as any team in the country and will try to punish K-State with it on Saturday. The Mountaineers have won five straight against the Wildcats.
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (14-4, 3-3): The Wildcats are coming off a 96-88 victory over Oklahoma State that evened their conference record. They will try to go above .500 against West Virginia on Saturday. K-State will wear black as the home team and is asking fans to wear the same color as part of its annual black-out game. Brown has regained his status as K-State’s leading scorer coming off a 22-point effort against the Cowboys. Reserve wing Xavier Sneed has reached double figures in back-to-back games.
Kellis Robinett: @KellisRobinett
