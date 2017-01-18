Strong third quarter gives K-State women 74-63 victory over TCU

The Kansas State women surged ahead in the third quarter and defeated TCU 74-63 on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.
The game was tied 27-27 at halftime, but the Wildcats, who are ranked No. 22 by The Associated Press, outscored the Horned Frogs 25-13 in the third quarter.
Senior Breanna Lewis made nine of 11 shots and had 21 points and nine rebounds for K-State (15-4, 5-2 in the Big 12). Senior Kindred Wesemann of Pleasant Hill hit five three-pointers and scored 18 points for the Wildcats.
K-State made 50 percent of its shots in the game and scored 38 of its points in the paint.
Sophomore Amy Okonkwo scored 13 points for TCU (9-9, 1-6). The Horned Frogs made only 30.2 percent of their shots.
