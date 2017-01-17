Kansas State-Oklahoma State lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Kansas State at Oklahoma State
WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.
TV/RADIO: ESPNU; WHB (810 AM)
Projected starters
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 12.0
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 10.3
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 11.9
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 12.1
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 11.3
P No. Oklahoma State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 23 Leyton Hammonds 6-8 Sr. 7.5
F 41 Mitchell Solomon 6-9 Jr. 4.9
G 30 Jeffrey Carroll 6-6 Jr. 16.8
G 1 Jawun Evans 6-1 So. 18.2
G 13 Phil Forte 5-11 Sr. 13.8
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (13-4, 2-3 Big 12): The Wildcats have lost consecutive games for the first time this season. They will look to bounce back and move their conference record back to .500 against Oklahoma State. Iwundu has been off in K-State’s last two games. After starting conference play with 16 or more points in his first three games, he has made just 3 of 16 shots in his last two games for a total of 15 points. Coach Bruce Weber stressed that Iwundu needed to take a more patient approach following the team’s loss to Baylor. Weber is 0-4 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. K-State has not won there since 2012.
ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (10-7, 0-5 Big 12): The Cowboys have fallen on hard times in Big 12 action. Oklahoma State started 10-2 against nonconference competition, but has lost all five of its Big 12 games, falling big to West Virginia and dropping close ones against Texas, Baylor, Iowa State and Kansas. Like the Wildcats, the Cowboys have struggled to close out games. Coach Brad Underwood is looking for more out of his rotation. Carroll, Evans and Forte provide consistent scoring, but few others on the roster have earned his trust.
Kellis Robinett: @KellisRobinett
