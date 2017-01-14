Kansas State University

January 14, 2017 6:42 PM

Wildcat report: Baylor 77, K-State 68

Saturday’s box score

BAYLOR 77, KANSAS ST. 68

Baylor

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Lual-Acuil

32

3-10

0-0

12

3

6

Motley

19

3-8

1-2

9

5

7

Freeman

28

4-6

5-7

1

1

15

Lecomte

28

8-13

6-7

1

4

26

Wainright

38

6-10

0-0

4

2

15

Maston

24

2-2

2-3

3

4

6

Lindsey

18

1-5

0-0

1

2

2

McClure

7

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

Omot

7

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

27-56

14-19

31

21

77

Percentages: FG .482, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Lecomte 4-6, Wainright 3-7, Freeman 2-3, Lindsey 0-1, McClure 0-1, Motley 0-1, Omot 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 16 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Lual-Acuil). Turnovers: 16 (Motley 4, Freeman 2, Lindsey 2, Lual-Acuil 2, Maston 2, Wainright 2, Lecomte, McClure). Steals: 10 (Lecomte 2, Wainright 2, Freeman, Lindsey, Maston, McClure, Motley, Omot). Technical Fouls: None.

Kan St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Iwundu

31

1-9

3-6

5

2

6

Johnson

33

9-13

2-3

4

3

20

Wade

35

2-5

0-0

2

2

5

Brown

31

3-7

5-6

5

3

13

Stokes

32

2-8

4-4

1

4

10

Sneed

20

4-7

2-2

1

3

12

Maurice

12

1-2

0-0

5

2

2

Ervin

6

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

22-51

16-21

23

19

68

Percentages: FG .431, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Sneed 2-3, Brown 2-6, Stokes 2-7, Wade 1-2, Iwundu 1-4, Maurice 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 15 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Johnson 3, Maurice 2, Sneed). Turnovers: 15 (Johnson 4, Wade 4, Iwundu 3, Sneed 2, Stokes 2). Steals: 5 (Sneed 3, Brown, Wade). Technical Fouls: None.

Baylor

31

46

77

Kansas St.

30

38

68

Maurice gets minutes

Kansas State freshman Isaiah Maurice appeared to disappear from the Wildcats’ rotation in recent games, but he made a difference against Baylor.

Maurice scored two points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots in 12 minutes on Saturday.

His lone basket came on an open mid-range jumper from the baseline, but he was solid in most areas. K-State coach Bruce Weber said he went with Maurice to combat Baylor’s tall lineup, but will likely stick with him against smaller opponents if he continues to produce at that level.

Concern over Iwundu

Wesley Iwundu scored 16 or more points in K-State’s first three Big 12 games, but he has done little in the Wildcats’ last two contests.

Iwundu, the team’s leading scorer, manged six points on 1-of-9 shooting against Baylor. That’s not a positive sign after he scored nine points on 2-of-7 shooting against Texas Tech.

Weber said he thought Iwundu was trying to do too much on offense, but that could be said of most of his teammates, as well. Weber said the Wildcats are at their best when they move the ball and create open looks with ball movement, but in the past two games have spent too much time trying to make individual plays.

Kellis Robinett

