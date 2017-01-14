Kansas State University

January 14, 2017 6:31 PM

K-State women hold down Oklahoma State

The K-State women dominated defensively on Saturday on the road and picked up their third straight victory in the process.

The Wildcats, ranked No. 25, beat Oklahoma State 63-43 in Stillwater, Okla.

Eternati Willock scored 13 points and hauled in 13 rebounds off the bench and Breanna Lewis added 15 points for K-State, which improved to 14-4 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12.

Oklahoma State, which was led by Kaylee Jensen’s 15 points and 10 rebounds, dropped to 12-5 and 2-4.

K-State held Oklahoma State to 29.5 percent shooting from the field and forced 22 turnovers. The Wildcats made plenty from the turnovers: They had a 21-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

K-State had 14 steals and blocked five shots.

The Wildcats return home for a Wednesday night game against TCU at Bramlage Coliseum.

