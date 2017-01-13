K-State-Baylor lineups, tipoff time, TV, facts and figures

No. 1 Baylor at No. 25 Kansas State
WHEN/WHERE: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.
TV/RADIO: ESPNU; WHB (810 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Baylor Ht. Yr. PPG
F 5 Johnathan Motley 6-10 Jr. 15.3
F 0 Jo Lual-Acuil 7-0 Jr. 10.6
G 24 Ishmail Wainright 6-5 Sr. 5.6
G 20 Manu Lecomte 5-11 Jr. 11.5
G 25 Al Freeman 6-3 Jr. 11.1
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 11.5
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 10.6
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 12.3
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 12.1
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 11.4
ABOUT BAYLOR (15-1, 3-1): The Bears are the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time in school history, but they are also coming off their first loss. After a 15-0 start, Baylor couldn’t keep pace with West Virginia on the road. Now it will try to bounce back in another road game against K-State. The Bears have one of the oldest lineups in the country. All five starters have been in college for four or more years.
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (13-3, 2-2): The Wildcats are hoping to stay undefeated at Bramlage Coliseum. All three of their losses have come at neutral or road sites. K-State will need a balanced offensive approach to knock off Baylor. Brown, Stokes and Wade are all quality three-point shooters, and they all may need to make shots behind the arc to beat Baylor’s zone defense. Avoiding fouls will also be important. Johnson fouled out in each of K-State’s past two losses, and Wade fouled out against Texas Tech.
Kellis Robinett: @KellisRobinett
Comments