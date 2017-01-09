Kansas State-Texas Tech lineups, TV, tipoff time, facts and figures

No. 25 Kansas State at Texas Tech
WHEN/WHERE: 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
TV/RADIO: ESPNews; WHB (810 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 11.5
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 10.5
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 12.5
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 12.3
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 11.0
P No. Texas Tech Ht. Yr. PPG
F 21 Anthony Livingston 6-8 Sr. 12.5
F 11 Zach Smith 6-8 Jr. 12.4
F 5 Justin Gray 6-6 Jr. 9.1
G 2 Devon Thomas 6-0 Sr. 4.9
G 12 Keenan Evans 6-3 Jr. 13.6
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (13-2, 2-1 Big 12): The Wildcats earned their first ranking in three years when they checked in at No. 25 in the AP poll. They climbed into the top 25 with a hot start and two wins in Big 12 play. K-State began conference play by beating Texas and Oklahoma and losing at Kansas. The Wildcats will once again look to receive the bulk of their scoring from the starting lineup at Texas Tech. Every member of K-State’s starting five has reached double figures in back-to-back games.
ABOUT TEXAS TECH (12-3, 1-2 Big 12): The Red Raiders are off to a 1-2 start in the Big 12, but they have faced a difficult schedule. Their losses came at Iowa State and Kansas. Their win came at home against West Virginia. Coach Chris Beard is in his first season in Lubbock, replacing Tubby Smith, who left for Memphis. Beard coached Arkansas-Little Rock to the NCAA Tournament last season and briefly took over at UNLV before jumping to Texas Tech.
