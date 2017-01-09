Dean Wade is playing some of his best basketball, and so is Kansas State

2:18 KU coach Bill Self previews matchup with Oklahoma Pause

1:52 KU coach Bill Self on 85-68 win over Texas Tech

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

1:17 Bill Self: KU fortunate to win after poor defensive effort against TCU

3:13 KU coach Bill Self previews Texas Tech game

2:32 Svi Mykhailiuk on if he traveled before game winner: 'I don't know'

3:07 KU coach Bill Self on Landen Lucas and Sunflower Showdown

0:36 Three things to know about K-State

4:02 Bill Self on KU freshman Josh Jackson: 'He wants to be coached'