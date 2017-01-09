Kansas State University

Kansas State ranked 25th in latest AP basketball poll

Kansas State broke into the top 25 on Monday, earning its first basketball ranking in three years.

The Wildcats are ranked 25th in the latest Associated Press poll. They tied Southern California for the final spot in the top 25.

K-State (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) began receiving votes for the top 25 three weeks ago and climbed to within five spots of the top 25 last week. A narrow 90-88 loss at Kansas, which ended in controversy, and a 75-64 victory over Oklahoma last week was enough to push it into the poll for the first time this season.

The Wildcats were last ranked on January 25, 2014 when a 14-4 start moved them to No. 22.

Kansas moved up one spot to No. 2 this week.

K-State will try to remain in the poll with two difficult games up next. It will travel to Texas Tech on Tuesday and then host No. 1 Baylor on Saturday. The undefeated Bears are ranked atop the AP rankings for the first time in school history.

