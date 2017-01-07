K-State women take down Texas Tech

The K-State women got back to even in Big 12 Conference play with a home victory on Saturday night.
The Wildcats, ranked No. 24, beat Texas Tech 68-54 on Saturday night at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.
Eternati Willock led K-State with 13 points. Willock also had eight rebounds against the Red Raiders.
Breanna Lewis had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and five Wildcats were in double figures in scoring.
With the win, K-State improved to 12-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12. Texas Tech dropped to 10-5, 2-2.
K-State will play host to Kansas on Wednesday.
