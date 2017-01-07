Kansas State handles Oklahoma 75-64

Bruce Weber had a simple message for Kansas State basketball players coming off a heartbreaking loss at Kansas.
“”If you’re mad about it,” Weber said, “do something about it.”
He wanted K-State to play with maximum effort when they returned to the court Saturday against Oklahoma. The Wildcats took out whatever frustration may have lingered inside them on the Sooners for a 75-64 victory at Bramlage Coliseum.
It was a dominant effort for K-State, one of the team’s best all-around games of the season. The Wildcats looked sharp from the beginning.
Behind a balanced scoring attack that saw all five starters reach double figures, K-State raced to a 25-9 lead and never let up.
Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger used a pair of timeouts before the game was 9 minutes old to try and disrupt the Wildcats’ momentum, but nothing seemed to work.
K-State led 43-27 at halftime and never trailed.
Wesley Iwundu led the way with 16 points, Barry Brown had 14, Kamau Stokes scored 13, Dean Wade finished with 12 and D.J. Johnson added 10.
It was the second straight game in which K-State’s entire starting five scored at least 10 points.
The Sooners rallied to make things interesting early in the second half behind big production from Kameron McGusty, who scored 20 points. Oklahoma pulled to within six points several times, and genuinely had K-State players sweating midway through the half down 56-50.
But Barry Brown made three consecutive key plays to swing momentum back K-State’s way. First, he drove to the basket and made a reverse layup, then he drained a three, then he came up with a steal and found Carlbe Ervin in transition for an easy layup to give K-State a 63-52 lead with 7:43 remaining.
Some wondered how K-State (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) would respond to a controversial 90-88 loss at Kansas on Tuesday.
Oklahoma (6-8, 0-3) was overmatched in this one. Without Jordan Woodard, the Sooners have lost five in a row.
K-State will hope to duplicate this effort when it travels to Texas Tech for its next game on Tuesday.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
