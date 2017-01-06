K-State-Oklahoma lineups, tipoff time, TV, facts and figures

Oklahoma at Kansas State
WHEN/WHERE: 2 p.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.
TV/RADIO: ESPNews; WHB (810 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Oklahoma Ht. Yr. PPG
F 12 Khadeem Lattin 6-9 Jr. 8.8
F 11 Kristian Doolittle 6-7 Fr. 7.0
G 13 Jordan Shepherd 6-2 Fr. 4.4
G 3 Christian James 6-4 So. 11.5
G 1 Rashard Odomes 6-6 So. 9.3
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 11.6
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 10.4
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 12.3
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 12.1
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 10.9
ABOUT OKLAHOMA (6-7, 0-2 Big 12): The Sooners have lost five consecutive games and six of their past seven, with the only victory coming against Oral Roberts. Oklahoma has struggled to replace Buddy Hield and the senior leaders that guided it to the Final Four last season, but it has also missed Jordan Woodard. He is questionable for Saturday’s game with an injury.
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (12-2, 1-1 Big 12): The Wildcats are coming off a heartbreaking loss at Kansas, but K-State coach Bruce Weber thinks they are ready to bounce back. On Friday, he told them: “If you’re mad about it, do something about it. Come to play tomorrow.” K-State will hope to get another strong game from Dean Wade. The sophomore forward is the Big 12’s leading scorer through two games, averaging 19 points.
Kellis Robinett: @KellisRobinett
