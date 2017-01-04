K-State women lose in overtime to Oklahoma

The Kansas State women’s basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter, but Oklahoma ended up with an 85-80 overtime win Wednesday in Norman, Okla.
The 25th-ranked Wildcats (11-4, 1-2 Big 12) trailed 54-44 entering the fourth quarter. K-State had a 67-64 lead after two free throws by Karyla Middlebrook with 28 seconds left, but Gabby Ortiz hit a three-pointer with 20 seconds left that tied it for the 20th-ranked Sooners (11-3, 2-0 Big 12). Middlebrook was unable to knock down a 14-foot jumper in the final seconds, and the game went to overtime.
Middlebrook scored a career-high 27 points and had seven rebounds. Breanna Lewis added 15 points and six rebounds for K-State, and Eternati Willock had 11 points and nine rebounds coming off the bench.
Maddie Manning led the Sooners with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Ortiz scored 16 points, including 4 of 4 from beyond the three-point arc.
Kansas State made 28 of 67 shots (41.8 percent), while Oklahoma made 33 of 74 (44.6 percent).
The Wildcats play host to Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Comments