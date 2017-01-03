Svi took steps, and Kansas State took a step forward

A great college basketball game, one in which Kansas State almost pulled off a stunning upset over third-ranked Kansas, was derailed at the end by a burning question.
Did Svi travel?
The Twitter-verse called steps on Mykhailiuk, the Kansas junior guard from Ukraine, who drove nearly the length of the court in 5.6 seconds and put home the game-winner at the hoop over a couple of K-State defenders to give KU a 90-88 win in one of the best games in this rivalry’s history.
The refs swallowed their whistles.
Kansas State hadn’t won in Allen Fieldhouse since the Jim Wooldridge-era, 2006, when the Wildcats beat KU 59-55. That game was as the score indicates – drudgery. And did Wooldridge really have an era?
The game played Tuesday night was a wall-to-wall thrill ride that saw K-State start fast, KU reverse that trend to build a 10-point halftime lead before the two teams engaged in a tit-for-tat battle over the game’s final 15 minutes or so.
KSU’s Dean Wade missed a wide-open three-pointer from the top of the key in the final seconds and a couple of K-Staters had their hands on the rebound before the basketball slipped out of bounds, setting up Mykhailiuk’s surprising step into KU immortality.
K-State coach Bruce Weber said the goal was to keep the ball out of KU guard Frank Mason’s hands, a goal that was accomplished.
Instead it was Svi, who after the game became a traveling salesman.
“It was a good basket,” he said before breaking into a laugh.
Did Svi travel?
For K-Staters, there was no doubt. And even the KU players who came to the post-game news conference, including Mykhailiuk himself, did their smirking best to dodge the question.
Forgive the Wildcats for not seeing the humor.
K-State coach Bruce Weber said members of ESPN’s television crew approached him after the game to tell him there was traveling before the game-winning basket.
“I think everyone knows what happened,” Weber said matter-of-factly.
Kansas State seniors Wesley Iwundu and D.J. Johnson were more diplomatic.
“I was caught up in the moment and couldn’t see what was going on,” Iwundu said. “It was just a great play to end the game.”
Said Johnson: “I thought a call might be made but it wasn’t.”
Give credit to K-State, who went into the game with an identical record to that of KU, 12-1.
The Wildcats took a different route to that glittery record, though, beating the likes of Western Illinois, Hampton, Robert Morris, Prairie View A&M and Gardner-Webb.
Kansas was a step up and K-State didn’t stumble.
“I think we learned from Colorado State, from Maryland, from Boston College,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said. “We’re a good team that just has to keep battling. It’s a long season, there’s a lot of basketball left and a lot of good things can happen.”
K-State was a 13 1/2-point underdog against Kansas, which has lost only nine games at Allen Fieldhouse during Bill Self’s 14 seasons.
No one was quite sure what to make of the Wildcats. They changed perception but Weber was right in saying that Kansas State can’t rest on giving a highly-ranked rival a tough game.
“We gave a heck of an effort,” Weber said. “But now we’ve got to do it Saturday (in Manhattan against Oklahoma) and Tuesday (at Texas Tech).”
Kansas coach Bill Self praised Kansas State, but wasn’t happy – again – with his team’s defense.
The Wildcats shot nearly 51 percent, but missed more than a couple of open shots in the final five minutes.
Still, five K-State players scored in double figures, led by Wade’s 20. He will always remember not making that last shot, though.
“It was a great shot and he makes it nine out of 10 times,” Iwundu said. “It just happened to come off the front of the time. I had a grip on the ball but it just snuck out.
“I gotta admit, that was a tough loss. It’s my last time playing here and I wanted to make it special.”
It didn’t help the Wildcats that Johnson was limited to 22 minutes by foul problems before eventually fouling out late. He had 10 points and five rebounds but couldn’t go to work offensively as much as Weber would have liked because of his time on the bench.
“I feel like there are still going to be doubts about us because we didn’t get the win tonight,” Johnson said.
I’m not sure. I think Kansas State won a bunch of respect Tuesday, if not the game.
The Wildcats didn’t flinch, even as KU was outscoring them 37-18 to end the first half after K-State had taken an early nine-point lead.
The Cats undoubtedly will deal with mixed emotions about this game. They’ll feel like it was there for them to win, and they’re right. They’ll feel like they didn’t get a whistle on an obvious travel by Mykhailiuk.
But they’ll also feel pretty good about going into Allen Fieldhouse and taking Kansas to the wire.
Count me as a K-State believer. But like Weber said, this close call is something they have to build on and not be torn down by.
Bob Lutz
