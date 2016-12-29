K-State women lose in rout at No. 3 Baylor

WACO, Texas The Kansas State women opened up Big 12 Conference play with a tough assignment: facing No. 3 Baylor on the road.
K-State tried to play catch-up all game on Thursday night but never managed to get close after a tough first quarter. The Wildcats fell to Baylor 87-57.
Kindred Wesemann scored 16 points for K-State, 10-3 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12. The Wildcats, who have lost three of their last four games, will play host to West Virginia on Sunday.
Breanna Lewis had 14 points and a team-high seven rebounds for K-State, and Karyla Middlebrook scored 13 before fouling out in the fourth quarter. No other Wildcats player scored more than three points.
Baylor broke open a close game with a 13-2 run over the final 4:20 of the first quarter and was never challenged again.
Kalani Brown had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Baylor, 12-1, 1-0, which outrebounded Kansas State 56-28. That helped propel Baylor to a 25-5 edge in second-chance points. Baylor also outscored the Wildcats 31-10 off the bench.
Brown had four blocks, and Alexis Prince and Nina Davis both added 14 points for Baylor. Nina Davis and Lauren Cox scored 12 apiece.
Comments