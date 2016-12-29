K-State-Texas lineups, TV, tipoff time, facts, figures

Texas at Kansas State
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Friday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.
TV/RADIO: ESPNews; WHB (810 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Texas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 32 Shaquille Cleare 6-8 Sr. 6.7
F 31 Jarrett Allen 6-11 Fr. 10.7
G 0 Tevin Mack 6-7 So. 14.7
G 12 Kerwin Roach 6-4 So. 11.0
G 1 Andrew Jones 6-4 Fr. 9.6
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 12.0
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 9.0
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 11.6
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 12.5
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 10.3
ABOUT TEXAS (6-6, 0-0 Big 12): The Longhorns surprisingly reside in the Big 12 basement after 12 games. Texas has struggled in Shaka Smart’s second year, falling at home to Texas-Arlington and Kent State. The Longhorns tend to get hurt by scoring funks, despite three starters averaging double figures.
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (11-1, 0-0 Big 12): The Wildcats are hoping to continue their hot start to the season in conference games. K-State has won six straight games and enters Big 12 play filled with confidence. The Wildcats slumped to a 5-13 league record last season, but are motivated for much more this time around. Johnson has been on a tear lately, rarely missing shots.
Kellis Robinett: @KellisRobinett
