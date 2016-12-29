Texas Bowl game report: K-State 33, Texas A&M 28

First Quarter
The key: Jesse Ertz connected with Byron Pringle for a 79-yard touchdown pass to tie the score at 7.
Second Quarter
The key: Dominique Heath scored on a 52-yard run to give the Wildcats a 23-14 lead at halftime.
Third Quarter
The key: Josh Reynolds caught his first touchdown pass, pulling Texas A&M within 23-21.
Fourth Quarter
The key: K-State’s defense held strong on Texas A&M’s final drive to clinch victory.
Player of the game
Jesse Ertz. It’s hard to believe this is the same quarterback that was struggling to complete half his passes midway through the season. He completed 14 of 20 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 85 yards and two touchdowns. He was a deserving MVP winner and should only get better next season.
Report Card
Offense: B+. K-State had its most balanced game of the season, moving the ball effectively on the ground and through the air. But the Wildcats did stall out a few times in scoring position.
Defense: B. Trevor Knight and Josh Reynolds had lots of success in this game and the Aggies only punted three times. But K-State shut Texas A&M down in other areas.
Special teams: B. Other than a missed extra point, it was a good outing.
Coaching: A. The Aggies had a talent advantage, but you wouldn’t know it watching the Wildcats outplay them. Bill Snyder had K-State motivated and ready to play in this game. Credit K-State coaches for preparing Scott Frantz to handle Texas A&M star Myles Garrett. He was a non factor.
Reason to hope
K-State returns practically its entire offense next season and the core of its defense. The Wildcats could be the Big 12’s biggest threat to defending champion Oklahoma.
Reason to mope
It will be hard to replace Jordan Willis. He was a legitimate star and should go onto a NFL career.
Next up
K-State will try to bring along young talent and improve during the spring as the team prepares for the 2017 season.
