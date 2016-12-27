Texas Bowl preview: K-State football vs. Texas A&M

When/where: 8 p.m. Wednesday at NRG Stadium in Houston
TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM)
The series: Texas A&M leads 8-7
The line: Texas A&M by 2 1/2
What’s at stake
K-State is trying to win its first bowl since 2013 and second since 2002. Texas A&M is trying to salvage a season that started with great promise. Both teams can finish 9-4 with a victory.
Cheers if …
K-State wins on special teams. That is always a must for the Wildcats, but it seems more important than usual in this game. Texas A&M has one of the best special-teams units in the Southeastern Conference.
Jeers if …
Texas A&M takes a double-digit lead in the first half. K-State’s offense is not built to play from behind. It will be tough to mount a comeback, especially if the Aggies get their fans fired up early.
Key matchup
K-State’s offensive line vs. Myles Garrett: Most opposing teams have chosen to simply run the ball away from Texas A&M’s top defensive player this season, but that can make an offense predictable. The Wildcats will need to keep tabs on Garrett all game, and likely double team him, when they run the ball his way.
Three things about Texas A&M
1 The Aggies started the season red hot and then faded. They enter the Texas Bowl at 8-4 despite a 6-0 start that had fans dreaming of a SEC championship and a playoff berth. Their late-season collapse featured losses to Alabama, Mississippi State, Mississippi and LSU. A&M hasn’t beaten a power-conference team since Oct. 8.
2 They call him Captain Kirk for a reason. Sophomore receiver Christian Kirk is a dynamic offensive threat. He has caught 77 passes for 842 yards and nine touchdowns and has returned three punts for touchdowns.
3 Defensive end Myles Garrett is among the nation’s top NFL prospects and is projected by some to be the No. 1 overall pick. He had 15 tackles for loss this season, including 8 1/2 sacks.
Kellis Robinett’s pick: K-State 30-28
Texas A&M has a talent edge and gets to play this game in its backyard, but K-State was the better team at the end of the regular season. The Aggies have also struggled to defend the run this year, which is K-State’s strength. The Wildcats have lost seven of their last eight bowls, but they have what it takes to win this one.
