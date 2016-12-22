No. 24 K-State women lose at Northern Iowa

3:55 KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends Pause

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

1:42 Kansas City's dangerous buildings come crashing down

3:46 What it's like to climb up a 270-foot wind turbine

3:10 Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure spends time one-on-one with customers

1:51 'Fences' (Teaser trailer)

10:59 Postgame analysis: KU wins big in Las Vegas

4:29 Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos on his father who died in a 2013 plane crash

1:07 KU coach Bill Self happy with start, frustrated with end vs. UNLV