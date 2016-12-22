No. 24 K-State women lose at Northern Iowa

The Kansas State women ended their nonconference schedule on less than a high note.
Kansas State, which had just entered The Associated Press rankings at No. 24, lost to Northern Iowa 67-59 on Thursday night in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
K-State fell to 10-2 on the season, while Northern Iowa improved to 7-4.
Middlebrook had a career-high 19 points and tied her career best with six assists for Kansas State.
Madison Weekly scored a game-high 20 points for the Panthers.
The game was tied 26-26 at halftime, but Northern Iowa gained the advantage in the third quarter and held off K-State down the stretch.
Kansas State will begin Big 12 Conference play on Thursday at Baylor.
