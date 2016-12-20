Kansas State-Gardner-Webb lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Kansas State University

Gardner-Webb at Kansas State

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

TV/RADIO: FSKC; WHB (810 AM)

Projected starters

P No. Gardner-Webb Ht. Yr. PPG

F 20 Tyrell Nelson 6-7 Sr. 13.6

F 31 L’Hassane Niangane 6-10 Jr. 2.7

G 5 Liam O’Reily 6-2 Jr. 7.9

G 3 Laquincy Rideau 6-1 So. 12.8

G 0 Jamaal Robateau 6-5 Jr. 7.8

P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG

F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 11.6

F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 9.1

G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 12.0

G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 13.3

G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 9.6

ABOUT GARDNER-WEBB (7-5): The Runnin’ Bulldogs are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 70-62 road upset of Nebraska. Gardner-Webb took a sizable lead early and held off the Cornhuskers in the second half. It will try for its second-straight victory against a power-conference team on Wednesday against K-State.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (10-1): The Wildcats are off to their best start under coach Bruce Weber. The only game they have lost was by one point to Maryland on a neutral court. They are coming off a decisive victory over Colorado State in Denver. Reserve forward Isaiah Maurice was suspended in that game. His status for Wednesday’s game is unknown.

Kansas State University

