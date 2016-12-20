Kansas State-Gardner-Webb lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Gardner-Webb at Kansas State
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.
TV/RADIO: FSKC; WHB (810 AM)
Projected starters
P No. Gardner-Webb Ht. Yr. PPG
F 20 Tyrell Nelson 6-7 Sr. 13.6
F 31 L’Hassane Niangane 6-10 Jr. 2.7
G 5 Liam O’Reily 6-2 Jr. 7.9
G 3 Laquincy Rideau 6-1 So. 12.8
G 0 Jamaal Robateau 6-5 Jr. 7.8
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 11.6
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 9.1
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 12.0
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 13.3
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 9.6
ABOUT GARDNER-WEBB (7-5): The Runnin’ Bulldogs are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 70-62 road upset of Nebraska. Gardner-Webb took a sizable lead early and held off the Cornhuskers in the second half. It will try for its second-straight victory against a power-conference team on Wednesday against K-State.
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (10-1): The Wildcats are off to their best start under coach Bruce Weber. The only game they have lost was by one point to Maryland on a neutral court. They are coming off a decisive victory over Colorado State in Denver. Reserve forward Isaiah Maurice was suspended in that game. His status for Wednesday’s game is unknown.
