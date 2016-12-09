Kansas State-Washington State lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Washington State vs. Kansas State
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sprint Center
TV/RADIO: FSKC; WHB (810 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 11.7
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 8.8
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 11.8
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 13.1
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 10.2
P No. Washington State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 42 Conor Clifford 7-0 Sr. 9.9
F 24 Josh Hawkinson 6-10 Sr. 15.9
G 23 Charles Callison 6-0 Sr. 8.0
G 22 Malachi Flynn 6-1 Fr. 12.2
G 2 Ike Iroegbu 6-2 Sr. 11.4
ABOUT KANSAS STATE: (8-1): The Wildcats improved to 8-1 with a victory over Prairie View A&M on Tuesday, but they remain largely untested. Other than a neutral-court game against Maryland their schedule has been soft. Washington State could be their second-toughest opponent yet. K-State plays a name opponent each December on a neutral court and tends to play well in these games.
ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (5-4): The Cougars are expected to be one of the Pac-12’s worst teams. Their 5-4 start lacks a quality victory. But they have won two of their past three games under coach Ernie Kent. Washington State will be the biggest team K-State has faced this season, as it starts a pair of tall forwards. Hawkinson is averaging a double-double.
Kellis Robinett: @KellisRobinett
