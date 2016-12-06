Kansas State beats Prairie View A&M, Bruce Weber gets 400th victory

Bruce Weber won his 400th career basketball game Tuesday when Kansas State beat Prairie View A&M 74-55, but he was in no mood to celebrate the coaching milestone.
“I appreciate it, but I am worried about 401 and then 402,” Weber said. “We have to get somewhere around 415, 416 and 417. That would mean a lot to me, and I think we are capable of that.”
Another 15 victories would give the Wildcats (8-1) a 23-win season and put them on track to reach the NCAA Tournament after a two-year absence. That would make for a fine year, considering they were picked to finish eighth in the Big 12’s preseason poll.
But after another lopsided nonconference victory, K-State players are thinking more.
Sophomore point guard Kamau Stokes says the team wants to help Weber reach win No. 426 before the season ends.
“I would love it,” Weber said. “That would mean a whole bunch.”
K-State has a long way to go before it can realistically think about reaching that kind of accomplishment, but it did turn in another impressive shooting effort against Prairie View (2-7).
The Wildcats have leaned on their three-point shooting in many games this season, and this was no exception.
Just when it looked like the struggling Panthers were going to give the Wildcats a legitimate challenge on Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum, K-State pulled away with a flurry of outside shots.
“What we got going was ball movement,” sophomore guard Kamau Stokes said. “They sat in a zone and I feel like a lot of teams are going to do that this year. When teams do that we have to move the ball and get open shots and we have to hit them. We did that tonight.”
Behind four three-pointers from Barry Brown and three from Dean Wade, the Wildcats made 11 off 20 attempts from behind the arc.
The game swung K-State’s way on a hot-shooting streak near the end of the first half.
Moments after Daquan Cook made an outside shot to give Prairie View an unexpected 24-23 lead with 2 minutes, 55 seconds remaining before half, four K-State players each made a three to put the Wildcats ahead 35-29.
Stokes got things going with a quick three, then Brian Patrick made one, next up was Brown and then Xavier Sneed.
K-State kept things going in the second half and led by as many as 22. The team was so hot that it scored on 12 straight possessions, and 18 of 20, during that stretch.
It was as if seeing an early deficit gave K-State an intensity boost.
“We just came out with no energy and came out really sluggish,” Wade said. “I’m not sure if we took them seriously or what, but we came out with no life and we had to correct that.”
Wade, a sophomore forward, led all scorers with 19 points, while also grabbing nine rebounds. Brown and D.J. Johnson both had 12 points and Stokes added 11.
Still, the game was closer than some expected. Prairie View was coming off a pair of ugly losses, 95-50 at Wisconsin and 105-61 at Houston.
The Panthers were much more competitive in this game.
That made it an odd night for Weber. He wasn’t thrilled with the way his team played, but K-State played well enough for him to pick up the 400th victory of his career.
Weber is the 131st major college basketball coach to join the 400-win club, and the 51st active coach. He is in his 19th season as a coach, with 87 of his victories coming at K-State.
“I am very, very fortunate and very, very blessed to be in the game a long time, both as an assistant and as a head coach,” Weber said. “I have been a part of some great teams with great players and great wins.”
