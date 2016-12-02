Kansas State sweeps Lipscomb in volleyball tourney opener

Kansas State swept Lipscomb 28-26, 25-15, 26-24 on Friday night at Bramlage Coliseum and advanced to the second round of the NCAA volleyball tournament.
The Wildcats outhit the Bison .374 to .223 and were led senior outside hitter Brooke Sassin’s 11 kills.
Lipscomb led 9-3 in the first set, but K-State used a 6-1 response to keep the match close. A 5-1 run gave the Wildcats a 21-20 lead, then Lipscomb tied it five times before a Bison service error and a kill from K-State senior middle blocker Katie Reininger gave the Wildcats the set.
The Wildcats opened up the second set with a 10-2 run, hitting .500 from the floor, and built the lead to 24-8. Lipscomb scored seven straight before a service error ended the set.
K-State ended a close third set with a 6-2 run including a key kill from junior outside hitter Bryna Vogel on a long rally to tie the set at 24, followed by a kill from sophomore outside hitter Kylee Zumach to set up K-State match point. Senior setter Katie Brand ended the match with a block.
K-State will play Ohio State at 7 p.m. Saturday in the regional final. The Buckeyes swept Missouri State 25-21, 25-15, 31-29 in the first match of the regional.
