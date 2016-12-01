K-State women hang on for victory against No. 23 Auburn

Kansas State University

MANHATTAN, Kan.

The K-State women keep on rolling.

Kindred Wesemann scored 16 points and Kansas State made 12 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter to turn back No. 23 Auburn 71-66 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Thursday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

With the victory, the Wildcats improved to 7-0 on the season. Auburn fell to 6-2.

Auburn, ranked for the first time since the final poll of the 2008-09 season, used a 10-0 run, capped by four free throws by Katie Frerking, to take a 62-57 lead with 5:09 to play.

But the Wildcats responded down the stretch.

Shaelyn Martin hit a three-pointer that started a 10-2 run for Kansas State for a 67-63 lead at 1:48.

After Brandy Montgomery’s three-pointer for Auburn made it a one-point game, Breanna Lewis followed her own shot for K-State, and Martin made 1 of 2 free throws after an Auburn miss.

The Tigers missed a pair of threes before the teams traded turnovers, and Martin capped the scoring with a free throw with five seconds left.

Lewis finished with 13 points and nine rebounds as the Wildcats had a 39-26 rebounding advantage.

Frerking finished with a game-high 22 points for Auburn, and Janiah McKay added 15 for the Tigers, who had three players foul out.

