K-State women hang on for victory against No. 23 Auburn

The K-State women keep on rolling.
Kindred Wesemann scored 16 points and Kansas State made 12 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter to turn back No. 23 Auburn 71-66 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Thursday night at Bramlage Coliseum.
With the victory, the Wildcats improved to 7-0 on the season. Auburn fell to 6-2.
Auburn, ranked for the first time since the final poll of the 2008-09 season, used a 10-0 run, capped by four free throws by Katie Frerking, to take a 62-57 lead with 5:09 to play.
But the Wildcats responded down the stretch.
Shaelyn Martin hit a three-pointer that started a 10-2 run for Kansas State for a 67-63 lead at 1:48.
After Brandy Montgomery’s three-pointer for Auburn made it a one-point game, Breanna Lewis followed her own shot for K-State, and Martin made 1 of 2 free throws after an Auburn miss.
The Tigers missed a pair of threes before the teams traded turnovers, and Martin capped the scoring with a free throw with five seconds left.
Lewis finished with 13 points and nine rebounds as the Wildcats had a 39-26 rebounding advantage.
Frerking finished with a game-high 22 points for Auburn, and Janiah McKay added 15 for the Tigers, who had three players foul out.
