Kansas State bounces back from first loss, clobbers Green Bay 80-61

Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber was worried his team might lack energy when it returned to the court for a game against Green Bay on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Wildcats were coming off their first defeat of the season, a hard-fought loss to Maryland in the championship game of the Barclays Center Classic, and a letdown in a half-filled arena against the visiting Phoenix seemed like a legitimate fear.
Turns out, there was no cause for concern.
K-State wiped the floor with Green Bay 80-61, leading from start to finish in a game that gave fans plenty to cheer about.
“I felt like it was easier for us to bounce back than last year,” sophomore guard Barry Brown said after leading all scorers with 18 points. “There was a lot of motivation, a lot of determination. The Maryland game was a reality check to know we are able to be beaten if we don’t come out and execute and do everything we are supposed to throughout the game.”
Brown led the charge by making 7 of 11 shots and attacking the basket whenever he could. Freshman wing Xavier Sneed added 14 points, senior swingman Wesley Iwundu had 11 points and senior point guard Carlbe Ervin added 10.
The Wildcats led by as many as 23 midway through the second half, and they spent the final minutes trying to produce highlight-reel plays. Ervin had a breakaway dunk, Sneed threw down a two-hand slam and seemingly everyone on the roster sent out a no-look pass.
They also played strong on defense, limiting Green Bay to 35.5 percent shooting.
“We have been pretty good on defense,” Weber said. “We got stops and they couldn’t press us or push the ball. We are slowly but surely taking some pride (on defense).”
It was the perfect game for K-State to debut a disc jockey next to the band. He had plenty of opportunities to play upbeat songs during timeouts and dead balls.
K-State (6-1) got back to its winning ways against over matched competition. Green Bay (3-4) is known for its up-tempo style, and Weber scheduled the Phoenix to help simulate the type of play the Wildcats will see in Big 12 games against Texas and West Virginia, but they dominated with ease.
Often times, it was K-State running up and down the court for quick points instead of Green Bay. Nine different K-State players scored and the Wildcats made 57 percent of their shots.
It was a nice bounce-back game for Sneed, who was held scoreless against Maryland.
“I just came out and played harder,” Sneed said. “I have to be more consistent. We have a tougher schedule coming up and I know I have to come out and play better.”
It was far from a perfect game for the Wildcats, though. They turned the ball over 20 times and no one outside K-State’s top seven players contributed significant minutes.
Still, it will give K-State a jolt of momentum as it prepares for its first true road game against Saint Louis on Saturday.
G Bay
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lowe
22
2-5
2-3
4
2
3
6
Anderson
31
3-8
0-1
4
3
0
6
Botz
32
4-9
0-0
3
1
1
11
Cooper
16
2-6
3-4
2
0
1
7
Small
27
1-11
2-2
5
0
3
4
Hankerson
4
1-3
0-0
0
0
0
2
Jesperson
6
1-1
0-0
0
0
1
3
Findlay
4
0-0
0-0
0
3
0
0
Jones
16
1-4
3-3
1
3
1
6
Hurdle
15
4-8
0-0
5
1
4
9
Kanter
16
3-6
0-0
2
0
1
7
Carter
2
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
22-62
10-13
26
13
15
61
Percentages: FG .355, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Botz 3-6, Hurdle 1-1, Jesperson 1-1, Kanter 1-2, Jones 1-4, Carter 0-1, Hankerson 0-1, Cooper 0-2, Anderson 0-4, Small 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 17 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Lowe 2, Hurdle). Turnovers: 17 (Anderson 4, Cooper 4, Hurdle 3, Jones 2, Small 2, Findlay, Lowe). Steals: 9 (Lowe 4, Cooper 2, Botz, Jones, Small). Technical Fouls: Hurdle, 12:38 second.
Kan St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Iwundu
28
5-6
0-0
3
5
0
11
Johnson
20
3-6
0-0
4
1
3
6
Wade
23
2-3
3-4
8
3
2
8
B.Brown
31
7-11
2-2
4
1
2
18
Stokes
33
3-9
1-2
4
4
0
8
McAtee
1
0-0
0-2
1
0
0
0
Sneed
27
5-9
2-2
3
1
1
14
Ervin
18
4-6
1-2
5
4
3
10
Maurice
7
0-0
0-0
2
0
1
0
Patrick
4
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Williams
3
0-0
2-2
3
1
0
2
Winter
3
1-1
0-0
0
0
0
3
Totals
200
30-52
11-16
37
20
12
80
Percentages: FG .577, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (B.Brown 2-3, Sneed 2-4, Wade 1-1, Winter 1-1, Iwundu 1-2, Ervin 1-3, Stokes 1-5, Patrick 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 20 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Johnson 4, Maurice, Williams). Turnovers: 20 (Iwundu 5, B.Brown 3, Stokes 3, Ervin 2, Johnson 2, Winter 2, Maurice, Sneed, Wade). Steals: 9 (Ervin 3, Iwundu 3, B.Brown 2, Sneed). Technical Fouls: None.
Green Bay
29
32
—
61
Kansas St.
37
43
—
80
